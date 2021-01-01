Galaxy S20+ Plus Case Genuine Leather Galaxy S20+ Plus Wallet Case Magnetic Shock Absorbing Case RFID Blocking Card Holder Kickstand Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE WITH Samsung Galaxy S20+ 6.7' devices only, NOT fit [Galaxy S20 6.2', Galaxy S20 Ultra 6.9'] or other phones. Please check your phone model before place an order. All cases are packed within an exquisite gift box, great gift choice for you GENUINE LEATHER+TPU SHELL - Galaxy S20+ leather cases are precision made of top layer genuine cowhide leather. These hides are selected for quality, strength, character and grain. They look stylish and feel nature and soft. Durable soft TPU full-body interior case comes with cushioned shockproof edge and ensures your phone against drops and bumps. Provides great dual-layer protection for your smartphone MULTI-FUNCTIONAL - 1.The Galaxy S20+ Plus wallet case features 3 card slots and a side pocket for money or additional cards; 2.Convenient magnetic closure keeps all your valuables in place neatly and securely; 3.Precise cutouts for speakers, camera a