Galaxy S20 Plus Case, 3D Lightning Lion Pu Leather Flip Wallet With Maganetic Clasp Cards Slot Kickstand Full Body Protective Cover For Samsung.

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Cyn-Lightning Lion Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Premium Pu Leather Provides Complete All-Around Protection While Maintaining A Slim Profile. Four Corner Protection By High Quality Soft Tpu Inner Skin Shell. Shock Absorbent Material Keep Your Phone Antiscrtach Book Style Cell Phone Case Is Designed To Fold Back, Are Perfect For Writing Or Watching Video Every Time. It Is A Good Support For Your Mobile Carry Around Your Id, Credit And Debit Cards, And Cash Without Having To Take Your Wallet With You Precise Openings Allow Direct Access To All Features Of The Phone Without Removing The Case & Protect The Camera Perfectly