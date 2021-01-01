Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Case, S20 Plus Case Glitter Clear Liquid Full Body Protection Bling For Women Girls Girly Protective Bumper Case Without Screen.

[Functional And Protective Front Bumper] Front Frame Bumper Adds Another Level Of Protection For The Curved Screen Of Galaxy S20 Plus, Because It Comes Around The Front Edges Of It. Note: The Front Frame Does Not Have A Screen Protector Built In. [Shock Absorption Bumper Cushion] Corner Drop Cushion Design At 4 Corners Provides Well Drop Protection. It Can Totally Protect Your Entire Phone In The Event Of A Drop/Fall For Your Galaxy S20 Plus. [Glitter Clear Liquid Case For Galaxy S20 Plus] Liquid Can Move Freely, The Glitter Quicksand To Glisten And Flow All The Way Across So When Phone Is Upright It Sits At The Bottom And Shows The Actual Phone Color. Leakage Is Rarely Happen, But If Happen, Please Take Out The Phone Immediately. [Delicate Decoration For Galaxy S20 Plus Case] It'S Not Bulky Or Too Thick And It Matches Up With The Side Buttons And Presses Very Well. Dress Up Ordinary Phone With Glamorous Stylish Design. It Is A Good Choice As Gift For Your Friends And Families.