From general
Galaxy S20 Fe Case Samsung S20 Fe Case Shock Absorption Drop Protection Hybrid Dual Layer Armor Defender Protective Cover For Samsung Galaxy S20.
Advertisement
Material: Tpu: Color: Fb Blue Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy S20 Fe, Samsung S20 Fan Edition, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Samsung S20 Fe, Galaxy S20 Fan Editionsee More Heavy Duty Protection, Shockproof Tpu To Protector You Phone Against Drop, Shock, Impacts And Bumps. Especially Full Back Protection With A Beveled, Textured Back And Raised Edges. Accurate Cutout. All The Openings And Cutout For Speakers, Headphone Jack, Are Spot On. Base On Quality And Service, To Guarantee Customer Benifit, Any Unsatisfied With Our Product & Service Within 1 Years, Please Contact Us. We Will Give You A Full Refund Within 24 Hour.