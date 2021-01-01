From upper deck entertainment
Galaxy S10e Wallet Case 3D Style Flip PU Leather Flip Full Body Phone Cover with Kickstand Credit Cards Holder for Samsung Galaxy S10e 2019
Advertisement
Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10e 5.8 inch 2019. Not fit for other Phone Model.[PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO AVOID WRONG PURCHASE] Stylish yet Functional 2 Card Slots and 1 Money Pocket: Carry around your ID, credit and debit cards, and cash without having to take your wallet with you Built-in kickstand: Multiple viewing angles available. Extra strong, double sided magnetic closure snaps the cover of your device. Wallet phone case with stand, function, multifunction use Fashion 3D design Style: Detachable wrist strap for easy to carry and magnetic snap closure for security. Colorful pattern makes you and your phone look fashionable and perfect every day Securt Fit Design: Easy to use. with precision cut-outs allow easy access to all buttons, camera, speakers, and connector without removing the case