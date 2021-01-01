From general

Galaxy S10 Wallet Case, Leather Phone Cases With Credit Card Holder Slot Stand Kickstand Shockproof Rugged Shockproof Flip Folio Protective Cover.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Faux Leather, Silicone, Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Blue Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S10? 3 Card Slot And Wallet?: This Galaxy S10 Wallet Case Hidden Card Slot Securely Stores 3 Piece Your Card (Credit Card/Blueit Cards/Access Card/Subway Card/Id Card/Business Cards/Drivers License)And Wallet(Securely Stores 6 Piece Cash).Stand?: This Galaxy S10 Case Built In Kickstand That Lets You Make Hands-Free Video Calls, Read, And Watch Movies Anywhere Comfortably On Your Phone. Material?: This Galaxy S10 Leather Case With Soft Silicone Tpu + Pu Leather. Soft Inner Layer + Tough Outer Layer Leather, Features Dual Layer Protection.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com