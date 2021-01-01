Galaxy S10 Plus Cover, 11 Card Slot [Magnetic Closure] Detachable Leather Wallet Purse Case with Zipper Pocket Removable Protective Soft TPU Cases.

Only compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus / S10+ Multiple card slots allow you to carry 11 credit cards, photo and cash Zipper closure prevents your money and personal staff from falling out of the case High quality durable leather retro outer layer with detachable soft TPU inner case. Either wallet case or slim cover? You can own both 2 feature in 1 option Anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch, provides a elegant feel that doesn't feel out of place on your high-end device