From general
Galaxy S10+ Plus Case,(Not For Small S10),Military Grade 16Ft. Drop Tested Cover With Magnetic Ring Kickstand Compatible With Car Mount.
Advertisement
Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Color: Nice Black Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus [Screen And Camera Protection Designs ]: The Raised Lips (0.08 Inch) Would Protect Your Iphone'S Screen And Camera When Lay Down On The Table. [Built-In Magnetic Ring Kickstand]: The 360°Rotatable Kickstand Compatible With Magnetic Car Mount Holder. And It'S Very Convenient For You To Enjoy A Movie. Pass 16Ft Drop Teste. Military Grade Heavy Duty Cover With Hard Pc And Soft Tpu Protective Phone Case For Galaxy S10+ Plus