Galaxy S10 Plus Case Galaxy S10 Plus Card Holder Case Premium Leather Folio Flip Galaxy S10 Plus Wallet Case with Card Slots Shockproof Protective.

Samsung s10 plus case with card slots: Only compatible with your samsung galaxy s10 plus 6.4 inch (2019 release); Doesn't fit samsung galaxy s10, s10e or note 10 plus. Galaxy s10 plus wallet case: 3 hidden card slots & 1 back cover card hoder can storage your 4 cards and a folder cash. It's easy to take out. But for the best performance, please only insert 1 card for each card slot; Galaxy s10 plus leather case: handmade leather texture with hand-crafted make it has a stylish look and good touch feel; Magnetic Closure: The strong metal magnetic snap can confirm your cards (credit/debit/ID card) and cash safety and security; Anti-scratch and Shock-absorbing: It has a little raised bezels for all corners. But it can't completely protect your screen. We recommend you use this wallet case with additional screen protector(not included).