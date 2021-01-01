From general

Galaxy S10 Case, Slim Thin Shockproof Dual Layer Glitter Sparkle Bling Shiny Hybrid Hard Pc Soft Bumper Leather Protective Girls Women Phone Cover.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2 In 1 Structure: Hard Pc Combined With Flexible Tpu, Rubber Corners To Help Absorb Impacts, To Prevent Your S10 Phone From Shock And Dirt. Slim And Easy To Grip: Fits Your Your Galaxy S10 Like A Glove Without Bulky. Side Bevel Texture For Non-Slip. While Also Providing Solid Protection For The Edges And Back Of The S10. Glitter Fashion: The Gorgeous Rose Gold Glitter Back Has A Smooth Finish And Keeps Stay On. It Looks So Pretty Up Against Your Galaxy S10 Phone. Precise Cutouts And Responsive Press Keys: Easy Access To All Ports, Buttons, Cameras, Speakers And Mics.(No Screen Protector)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com