Galaxy S10 Case, Slim Thin Shockproof Dual Layer Glitter Sparkle Bling Shiny Hybrid Hard Pc Soft Bumper Leather Protective Girls Women Phone Cover.

2 In 1 Structure: Hard Pc Combined With Flexible Tpu, Rubber Corners To Help Absorb Impacts, To Prevent Your S10 Phone From Shock And Dirt. Slim And Easy To Grip: Fits Your Your Galaxy S10 Like A Glove Without Bulky. Side Bevel Texture For Non-Slip. While Also Providing Solid Protection For The Edges And Back Of The S10. Glitter Fashion: The Gorgeous Rose Gold Glitter Back Has A Smooth Finish And Keeps Stay On. It Looks So Pretty Up Against Your Galaxy S10 Phone. Precise Cutouts And Responsive Press Keys: Easy Access To All Ports, Buttons, Cameras, Speakers And Mics.(No Screen Protector)