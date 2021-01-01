Galaxy Rose LED Light Flower Glass Dome Any Occasion Girlfriend/Wife Gift

It is a new product with absolutely no damage It is an amazing design, Red rose means passionate and romantics! Not only as a symbol of forever love and appreciation but also as a symbol of best wishes. Sending rose is recognized as the best expression language on most occasions. Artificial Plastic Rose with a glass dome on the black base, the lampshade is clear and durable.LED string light makes it more charming at night, shows a beautiful and elegant look while it can also be preserved lifetime. The rose lamp is operated by AAA batteries(Not Included), which is convenient for you to use on other special occasions. Ideal for marriage proposals, anniversary gift, valentine's gifts, birthday gifts, mother's day, and father's day gift, Christmas gift, or any special days. Also perfect for home decoration. Instructions: New technology, new design, gift for the holiday, an excellent choice for home decoration. Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Colors may appear slightly different via the website due to computer picture resolution and monitor settings.