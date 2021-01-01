Galaxy Note9 GSM Unlocked cell phone 512GB Phone Lavender Purple

The largest battery in a Note, ever When you have a long-lasting battery, you really can go all day and all night The Note9 has the largest amount of storage offered in a phone More space means more files, videos, and photos-and more peace of mind knowing theres a place for it all The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted Still amazing on screen, but now the S-Pen has more power off screen Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music At 64', the Note9 has the largest screen of any Galaxy phone Perfect for gaming and streaming, our Super AMOLED display is bigger than ever before