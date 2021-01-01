Galaxy Note 9 Belt Case Holster - Ultra Thin DuraClip Protective Hard Cover w/Rotating Clip (Smooth Black)

The DuraClip series belt case is our best selling model to date. Great features include: A form fitting case case design, slimmed down overall profile, rubberized finish and easy access S-pen, buttons and ports Engineered to last with a solid-core polycarbonate frame, reinforced belt clip latch and easy-grip rubberized finish The combo holster design ensures your phone remains both secure and easily accessible, while the 180 degree rotating swivel clip provides easy adjustability A soft felt lining further protects the screen from scratches or abrasions when the phone is in the holster is proud to be the holster case manufacturer trusted by the Department of Defense, NASA, US Marines, Army and Navy, US Army Corps of Engineers and hundreds of state and local Police and Fire departments. Invest in the best and trust with confidence.