Galaxy Note 9 Battery Charging CaseUpgraded Slim Power 5000mAh Extended Rechargeable Battery Case with Sync File Transfer and Fast Charging.

Extend 90%+ Power to Galaxy Note 9 - The powerful 5000mAh Li-polymer extended battery provides 90%+ battery life to Galaxy Note 9, which is equivalent to adding 40+ hours talk time or 20+ hours video time. Full Edge Protection Slim Power with soft TPU case offers 360 protection, protecting your Galaxy Note 9 from scratches and other daily wears and tears. Feel confident with a phone case that delivers reliable protection all day. Sync Phone to Computer - File transfer technology supported. No need to take the battery case off when transferring data between Galaxy Note 9 and a computer. Fast charging is supported by passing through the case. Battery Case doesn't support fast charging. Dex APP cannot pass through the case. Intelligent Power Indicator - 4 LED lights indicate you the battery levels and charging status. Integrated button allows you to choose when to charge for when you need it most. Know before you go. Zero De