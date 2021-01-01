Galaxy Note 9 Battery Charging Case, ZeroLemon ZeroShock 10000mAh Extended Rechargeable Battery Rugged Case with Full Edge Protection for Galaxy.

Extend 170%+ Power to Galaxy Note 9 - The powerful 10000mAh Li-polymer extended battery provides 170%+ battery life to Note 9, which is equivalent to adding 80+ hours talk time or 40+ hours video time. Belt Clip is NOT included. Triple Protection & Shockproof - ZeroLemon ZeroShock rugged case offers full edge protection, protecting your Galaxy Note 9 from scratches and other daily wears and tears. Feel confident with a phone case that delivers reliable protection all day. Sync Phone to Computer - File transfer technology supported. No need to take the battery case off when transferring data between Galaxy Note 9 and a computer. Fast charging is supported by passing through the case. Battery Case doesn't support fast charging. Dex APP cannot pass through the case. Intelligent Power Indicator - 4 LED lights indicate the battery levels and charging status. The power button allows you to choose when to charge for your need. Guarantee - 365 days ZeroLemon Guarantee Warranty.