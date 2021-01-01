From general
Galaxy Note 8 Melanin Poppin Black Girl Magic Cases (Melanin Queen)
Advertisement
Material: Tpu, Plastic, Rubber: Color: Melanin Queen Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Durable & Long Lasting Tpu (Flexible Rubber) That Covers All Sides Of The Case, Having Rubber Buttons Built In Beautifully Handmade Designed Phone Cases Full Access To All Ports And Functions (Charging, Headphones And Speakers) Engineered To Securely Fit And Completely Protect Your Phone Against Drops Ultra-Slim And Lightweight