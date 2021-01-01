Galaxy Note 8 Genuine Leather Case Vintage Wallet Folding Flip Case with Kickstand Card Slots Magnetic Closure Protective Cover for Galaxy Note8 Brown

Best Quality Guranteed. Genuine leather flip wallet case for Galaxy Note 8 (NOT compatible with any other devices) Exquisite craftmanship made from premium genuine vintage leather offers soft nature feel; elegant leather texture provides a classic and luxury look 3 card slots and a money pocket are designed for convenient carrying (Kindly Note: please dont put too many cards in the card slots is it may thicken the case and weaken the magnetic closure function); Built-in kickstand with multiple horizontal positions, ideal for entertainment or streaming Durable, shock resistance on corners and edges; Full access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons) The side magnetic clips reinforce the magnetic strength and secure the case closure. No magnets at the bottom, so it wont influence the S pen feature