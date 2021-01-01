Galaxy Note 8 64GB Deepsea Blue For GSM Renewed

Locked to the GSM network and only compatible with GSM carriers like AT & T and T-Mobile. Will not work with Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular or Cricket. The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic. Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length. Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information. Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.