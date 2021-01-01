Galaxy Note 4 Wallet Case TM Sun Pattern Embossed PU Leather Magnetic Flip Cover Card Holders Hand Strap Wallet Purse Case for Samsung Galaxy Note.

Compatible Model: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Made from premium PU leather wallet cover to store your cash or cards and soft TPU inner shell holding your mobile phone Built with card slots and a money pocket so you can carry around your ID, credit and debit cards, and cash without having to take your wallet with you Provides excellent protection and prevents scratches, finger print, dirt and daily wear and tear from accumulating. Perfect combination of wallet and cell phone case. Full cover provides great protection with easy installation. Best gift for your fiends.