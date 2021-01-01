Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Waterproof Case, [Built-In Screen Protector] Full-Body Heavy Duty Protection Dustproof/Shockproof/Dropproof Cover Case For.

Material: TPU, Polycarbonate Brand: Hllhunkhe Color: Teal Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Note 20 Ultra (6.9-inch) Screen Size: 6.9 Inches Galaxy Note 20 Ultra IP68 Waterproof Case?IP68 Waterproof level: Fully submersible to 6.6/2 m for 1 hour, water and air tight design ensure perfect waterproof performance underwater. Best partner for outdoor sports, such as: swimming, fishing, surfing, Kayaking, Water motorcycle. Note 20 Ultra Fingerprint ID Reader Instruction? The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra full body case comes with a built-in screen protector, as the Note 20 Ultra phone comes with a In Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint. we designed a fingerprint scanner film on screen protector. Please refer to the installation guide to use the fingerprint function. Built-in Screen Protector & Full Body Protection?360 Degree Protection Case for Samsung Note 20 Ultra. Shockproof exceed Military Standard 810G-516, safeguard your phone even after 100 times drop from 6.6ft/2m height. With a built