Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Hd Clear Tempered Glass Screen Protector By Ye, [2 Pack] [Anti-Scratch] [9H Hardness] Full Coverage Screen Protector Cover Shield

Material: Tempered Glass Clarity: 99.9 Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Item Hardness: 9H [Hd Clear] : Ultra-Clear High Definition With 99.9% Transparency To Allow An Optimal, Natural Viewing Experience. [Full Screen Coverage Perfect Protection]: Through The Industry High Hardness 9H High Quality Tempered Glass, Three Times Stronger Than Ordinary Pet Film. So Strong Enough To Prevent Scratches, Scratches And Rupture. Precise Laser Cutting Size Provides Maximum Protection For The Entire Touchscreen Surface Of Your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. [No Rainbow Effect] : Bubble-Free Adhesives For Easy Installation. Place It On The Phone Screen And Press The Edge To Stick The Protective Film To The Phone. Tempered Glass May Affect The Unlocking Of The Fingerprint.