Galaxy Note 10 Plus Belt Clip Protective Holster Case 2019 Rebel Armor Heavy Duty Rugged Full Body Cover with Holder Ocean Blue Samsung Note 10+

Engineered to protectyourNote 10+at all costs. The Rebel Series is the case you want when protection is your #1 priority The robust 10ft impact rating surpasses well known brands at 3x the price Your case includes asecure-fit belt holster with rotating clip - compatible with vertical or horizontal use Enjoy the responsive push buttons and easy access to your S-pen slot. Qi compatible - guaranteed not to interfere with your phone's wireless charging features belt cases are proudly trusted by the Dept of Defense, NASA, US Marines, Navy, and hundreds of state and federal departments. Invest in quality - backed by our Lifetime Guarantee.