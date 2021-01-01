From nshi
Blue Purple Galaxy Large Gaming Mouse Pad, Space Mouse Mat, Keyboard Pad, Office Desk Mat, Anti-Slip Rubber with Durable Stitched Edge for Office.
Advertisement
Personalized Design, carefully selected patterns are more attractive. Mouse Pad Size: 15.7'x30'x0.12'( 450mm x 700mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge, Computer Mouse Pad with Non-Slip Rubber Base. Easy Cleaning and Maintenance. Anti-slip natural rubber pad base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. Great for your laptop, computer & PC. Makes a great gift for kids, a friend, family member or class-mate.