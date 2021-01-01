Galaxy J7 PerxGalaxy J7 PrimeJ7 VJ7 Sky ProHalo Case with HD Phone Screen Protector 360 Degree Rotating Ring Bracket Dual Layer Resistant Back.

Compatibility: Fit For Galaxy J7 Perx Case, Galaxy J7 Prime / J7 V/ J7 Sky Pro/Halo Case, NOT for Samsung Galaxy J7 (J700 2015 Release; J710 2016 and J7 pro 2017 J730Release) with HD Phone Screen Protector 360 Degree Rotating Ring and Magnetic bracket Rubber Dual Layer Shock Bumper Resistant Back Cover. Precise cutouts provide you with full access to ports, speakers, camera and other features. and charging without taking off your phone case. This protective case combines dual layer TPU & PC material for increased shock protection against drops & wear and tear, thin yet durable. Easy snap on/off installation, And if you meet any question, please contact us, we will fix your issue within 24 hours.