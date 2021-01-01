Galaxy J7 2018 J7 Refine J7 V 2nd Gen J7 Star Case Explorer Series Pro Premium Full Body Case w Glass Screen Protector Belt Clip Metal Kickstand.

[Dependable Protection] Heavy duty, dual layer TPU/ PC design with ultra-responsive buttons [Tempered Glass Screen Protector Included] Provides full screen protection with easy installation and no bubbles [Kickstand Advantage] Durable built-in magnetic kickstand for convenient hands-free viewing [Rugged Holster] hard back case easily fits into the 360-degree rotating holster Compatible models: Samsung Galaxy J7 2018 / J7 Refine / J7 V 2nd Gen / J7 V 2018 / J7 Star / J7 Top / J7 Crown / S76VL / SM-J737P