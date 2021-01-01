Galaxy J2 Case Galaxy J2 Core Case Galaxy J2 Pure Case Hybrid Matte Protective Back Cover Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Samsung.

Perfectly designed for Samsung Galaxy J2, Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J2 Dash, Galaxy J2 Pure, Samsung Bench. Does NOT FIT Galaxy J2 released in 2017 and before. The screen protectors do not fit Galaxy J2 Pro All ROUND PROTECTION. Dual layers of shock absorption TPU and solid PC for all round protection of your smart phone including the power button and volume buttons while it is easy to access all sockets, charging port and functioning buttons SCREEN & CAMERA PROTECTION. Raised bezel lips for extra protection of screen and camera on flat surface against shock, drop, impacts and bumps NICE AND COMFORTABLE TOUCH. Non-slip frosted matte PC shell offer a comfortable grip and touch, Easy to put on or take off RISK FREE GUARANTEED. We are so confident with the quality of our products that all the phone cases are backed with a 100% money back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied in any way with this galaxy j2 core case, we will refund your money, no questions asked.