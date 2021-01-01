From samsung
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Smartphone SM-G530T T-Mobile Cell Phone 5.0' QHD Touchscreen Display 8GB + 1.5GB RAM Removable 2600mAh Li-Ion.
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime smartphone 5.0' TFT Quad HD touchscreen display Removable 2,600mAh Li-Ion battery (Model# EB-BG530BBU/BBC) 8GB built-in storage, 1.5GB RAM. Micro SD card support up to 64GB 8MP HDR main camera, 5MP selfie camera, 1080p HD video recording LED flash, autofocus, 4x zoom 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro SD card slot, Micro SIM card slot, Micro USB connector port Bluetooth V4.0, WiFi, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE SM-G530T T-Mobile cell phone OS: Android 4.4 KitKat. Dimensions: 5.7' x 2.84' x 0.34'. Weight: 159g.