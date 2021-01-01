From tusah

Galaxy Backpack Anime Luminous Backpack with USB Port Lightweight Travel Backpack for BoysGirls 154 Inch Laptop Bag for Work

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. LIGHTWEIGHT & HIGH QUALITY - Cool Anime Bookbag/Backpack Dimensions: 11.8 x 5.5 x 17.7 inches, Weight: 1 lbs only, perfect for college students, this college daypack is made of Waterproof Oxford fabric, Decent quality, Durable and Stylish, Zipper Strong and Smoothly. DRAWSTRING BACKPACK & PENCIL CASE: Drawstring closure is convenient to store things quickly and take them in and out easily. Thick drawstrings help reduce your shoulder burden. FASHION LUMINOUS BACKPACK: The best part of this stylish cool school cartoon backpack is after absorbing light, after absorbing light in the day about 10-20 minutes, you can see the fluorescent effect in the dark and can keep about 4-6 hours. PERFECT GIFT: Anime Backpack fits for boys, girls, women, men, youth at middle high school; Getting this cool luminous school bag, you can also get 1 Shoulder bag +1 Luminous Pencil Case. Great/cool gift for frien

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com