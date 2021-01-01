From general

Galaxy A81 Colorful Painted Case Cute Stylish Pu Leather Book Style With Card Cash Slots Wrist Strap Stand Magnetic Protective Cover For Samsung.

Description

??All-Round Protection? - Inside And Outside The Double Protection. - Made Of High Quality Pu Leather Which Is Stylish And Pretty, Light Weight, Protects Your Phone From Everyday Bumps, Scratches, Dust And Marks, Which Fits Your Phone Perfectly. Multifuction? Kickstand: The Stand Feature Can Provides You With Adjustable & Comfortable Viewing Angles To Read Your E-Book Or Watch Videos. - Magnetic Clasp: The Case Closes With The Strong, Yet Easy To Open Clasp To Keep Your Device And Cards Secure And Safe. Card Holder? Perfect Combination Of A Wallet And Cell Phone Case, With Id Credit Card Slots, It Can Be Used As Wallet To Keep Multi Credit Cards, Cash, Id, And Money. What You Get?: 1 Pcs Case (Phone Is Not Included)

