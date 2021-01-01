Galaxy A51 Case, Plum Blossom Leather Flip Case Wallet Cover With Card Slot Holder Kickstand For Samsung Galaxy A51

Elegant Design - No Matter In Shopping, Party, Meeting Or Visit Customers. This Wallet Case Will Give You Additional Powers Of Personality And Charm. Great Gift For Mother, Daughter, Wife, Girlfriend And Friends For Mothers Day, Christmas Day, Anniversary Day, Valentines Day And Birthday. Multi-Functional - Contains Card Slots And A Side Pocket For Money, Receipts, Or Additional Cards. Magnetic Lock Design Is Convenient To Use And The Built-In Kickstand Feature Provides The Best Hands-Free Viewing Experience. All-Around Protection - Protects Your Phone From Scratches, Dirt, And Every Day Wear-And-Tear. The Wallet Case Cover Provides Additional Protection For Your Phones Screen. Convenient To Use - Precise Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Functional Ports. Allows For Easy Access To All Ports, Buttons And Functions Without Having To Remove The Case, Giving A Reasonable Amount Of Drop Protection For Your Cellphone.