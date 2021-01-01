Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Unlocked Cell Phone, 64GB, Awesome Black (SM-A326UZKUXAA)

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G pairs best core features with one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market. That means you get a long-lasting battery, expandable storage, multiple cameras, a super crisp display, and blazing fast 5G speed. Keep up with Galaxy A32 5G's 5000mAh battery and super quick Fast Charging. A fast and reliable processor makes your 5G experience virtually lag-free. Galaxy A32 5G comes with 64GB of built-in storage and supports an expandable memory that lets you keep up to 1TB more. Capture the beauty in every day with the next-level, five-lens camera system. Galaxy A32 5G features an expansive 6.4" HD+ Infinity V display that was made for your viewing pleasure..Comes in awesome black.Works on Android.Fast and reliable processor makes your 5G experience virtually lag-free.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Capture the beauty in the every day with the next-level five-lens 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera system along with a 13MP front camera.With 64GB of built-in memory and 4GB RAM, you can keep more information and apps.Keep up with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.Features Infinity V 6.4" TFT display with 720 x 1600 (HD+) resolution.Dimensions: 6.46"H x 3"W x 0.36"D.Minimalist design aesthetic is simple, clean, and delightfully modern