Galaxy A21s Case 3D Fashion Creative Cute Cover Pu Leather Shockproof Flip Notebook Wallet Case Magnetic Bracket Card Slot Folio Bumper Case For.

Color: 3D: Sky Wind Chimes Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy A21s 2 Card Slots And 1 Money Pocket: This Wallet Case Carry Around Your Id, Credit And Debit Cards, And Cash Without Having To Take Your Wallet With You Built-In Kickstand: This Flip Case Multiple Viewing Angles Movie-Watching & Messaging. Extra Strong, Double Sided Magnetic Closure Snaps The Cover Of Your Device. Wallet Phone Case With Stand, Function, Multifunction Use Fashion 3D Design Style: Detachable Wrist Strap For Easy To Carry And Magnetic Snap Closure For Security. Colorful Pattern Makes You And Your Phone Look Fashionable And Perfect Every Day Securt Fit Design: Easy To Use. Wallet Case With Precision Cut-Outs Allow Easy Access To All Buttons, Camera, Speakers, And Connector Without Removing The Case

