[2 Pack] Galaxy A20s (6.5') Privacy Screen Protector, [Full Coverage] [Case Friendly] Anti-Spy 9H Hardness Tempered Glass

Screen Surface Description: Smooth, Privacy: Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Clarity: 1 Compatible Devices: Samsung Galaxy A20s Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A20s Item Hardness: 9H [Upgraded Case-Friendly Privacy Glass] Specially Design For Samsung Galaxy A20s To Cover The Entire Screen, Including The Curved Edges. Offer Full Coverage, Edge To Edge Protection To Absorb Almost Any Impact. Work With Most Case. [High Definition] Made With High Quality Clarity Premium Tempered Glass, This Privacy Glass Is Much Clearer Than Other Privacy Screen Protector. [Fingerprint-Less] Coated With Hydrophobic And Oleophobic Clear Layer, The Glass Protects Against Sweat And Oil Residue From Fingerprints And Keep Your Phone Screen Pristine All Day Long. [Easy Installation] Bubble-Free Adhesive Makes It Easy To Install. You Can Remove And Reapply The Screen Protector If There Is Any Problem During Installing.