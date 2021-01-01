Galaxy A20 Wallet Case, Galaxy A30 Case, [Butterfly & Flower Embossed] Premium PU Leather Wallet Flip Protective Phone Case Cover with Card Slots.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Compatibility] Perfect Design for Samsung Galaxy A20 / Samsung Galaxy A30. [Beautiful Butterfly & Flower Design] This durable cover case with butterfly and flower embossed. Made of high quality colorful PU leather. [Multi-function] Includes 3 card slots to store your credit cards, ID, business cards, and a pocket for cash. Detachable wrist strap for easy carrying. Keep everything secured with the magnetic lock design. Kickstand support feature for comfortable Video Viewing, Reading, & Face Time. [Protection] Four corner protection by high quality soft TPU inner skin shell. Shock absorbent material. Smooth and sturdy leather which PREVENTS DAMAGE from Dust, Dirt & Scratches. [Secure Fit] Easy to use. Simply snap on shell. User friendly design with precision cut-outs allow easy access to all buttons, camera, speakers, and connector without removing the case.