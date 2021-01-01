Galaxy A11 Case Heavy Duty Shockproof Kickstand Magnetic Support Hard Case Rugged Hybrid Hard Back Compatible With Samsung Galaxy A11 -Pink

Material: Tpu, Rubber, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Pink Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy-A11 2.The Mobile Phone Case Is Two Millimeters Higher Than The Screen And The Camera, Which Can Protect The Screen And The Camera. A Tpu Rubber Innner And A Hard Polycarbonate Outer Layer Combine To Provide Heavy Duty Shock Proof Protection, Slip, Anti Scratch And Durable Features. 3.Built-In Stand / Kickstand Design For Hands-Free Viewing Experience Or Stand Up Your Cell Phone, Allowing You To Use Your Phone Whatever You Want. There Is Magnet On The Back Of The Mobile Phone Case, Which Can Be Adsorbed On The On-Board Magnet 4.Precisely Cut Openings To Allow Full Access To All The Functions Of Your Device And Ports, And Sensitive Button Covers Allow Responsive Presses. The Case Is Sturdy, Easy To Apply And Remove.