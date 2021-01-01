Galaxy A11 Case Galaxy A11 Phone Case With Hd Screen Protector 360 Degree Rotating Ring Kickstand Holder Dual Layers Of Shockproof Phone Case For.

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Screen Protector With 360 Degree Rotating Ring Kickstand Holder Dual Layers Of Shockproof Phone Case Color: Zs-Dark Green Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A11? Free Gift For You?: Every Case Package Come With High Quality Free Hd Screen Protector, Which Give Your Phone A More Comprehensive Protection. Features? Metal Ring Can Rotate 360 °, Solid Support, Convenient Video Browsing;Unique Patented Technology Design, Pc Integrated Shell Material, Bearing Capacity Is Stronger, Firm And Not Easy To Fall Off;It Can Be Placed On The Table Smoothly Without Wearing Out The Shell Of The Phone;The Back Uses Cd - Grain Metal Patch, With Car - Mounted Support, Available For Car - Mounted Control. Unique Structure] ?The Product Adopts Pc+Tpu Two-In-One Design, With A Pc Shell, Which Is Strong And Durable And Crash-Proof;Lined With Tpu, Good Flexibility, Tight F