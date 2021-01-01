Robelle Galaxy 12 ft. x 24 ft. Rectangular Teal Blue Winter Pool Cover

The Robelle Galaxy Winter Cover is a strong, UV-resistant polyethylene solid winter cover for above ground pools. This cover includes a 4 ft. overlap, making this cover easier to secure to your pool than other pool covers. Please order by pool size, as the overlap goes beyond the pool size listed. If you have a very large top rail, please consider a larger pool size. The cover should be able to comfortably float on the pool water without excessive stress. The top of this cover is teal, and the bottom side is black to prevent algae growth. The Robelle Galaxy Winter Cover features a strong 10 x 10 scrim. This cover is constructed with a strong polyethylene material that weighs 2.91 oz./yard2. Both the scrim count and material weight are good indicators of the strength of your pool cover. 2 grommets are placed on center every 4 ft. With these grommets, you should use the included winch and all-weather cable to secure your pool cover. The Robelle Galaxy Winter Cover includes a 12-year warranty. Color: Teal Blue.