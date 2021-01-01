Gurney's Seed and Nursery Gala Standard Apple Tree, Grown in a 2.25 Gal Pot, 1-pack | 81291

From gurney's seed and nursery
Gala Apple Standard Apple Tree was developed in New Zealand to be a great-tasting import, which it certainly is. Its big, shapely fruits have red-orange streaks over a golden background. Gala's crisp white flesh has a delicious, tangy-sweet flavor, making it an ideal variety for fresh eating. The fruit ripens in September.