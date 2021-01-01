Gainsborough 3-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet

3-Drawer storage carts feature a multitude of drawers for easily accessible storage in your home office, kitchen, craft room, or a child's room. Locking casters to use with or without casters for stationary or mobility storage. Whether tucked under a desk or placed on the side for a printer, books, or other decorative items, this filing cabinet with a clean look is easy to like and mix with other styles, either supporting a desk or standing alone. Color: Walnut