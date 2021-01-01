Gainesville Metallic 1" Single Curtain Rod

The traditional decorative rod series combines elegant taste, fine quality, and detailed craftsmanship. Dress up your drapery in style. These brushed bronze finials are beautiful and will add the perfect touch to your window decor. Sophisticated and versatile drapery rods can be used in your living room, dining room, or bedroom. And easily adjusts telescopically to fit any window. The set comes complete with polyresin finials and matching, all metal hardware (brackets and screws) for wall or ceiling mount, brackets can be adjusted. Size: 28" - 48"