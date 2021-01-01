Artistic Weavers Gaillard Sky Blue/Mustard Area Rug, 2'7" x 7'3"

Featuring bright colors in an abstract design, this collection is the finishing touch to your modern, chic décor. Offering style and quality at a comfortable price point. Functional low pile allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first.