Gailey 12.75" Flush Mount

Flush mount is a work of art suited for most room interiors. The medallion will prove to be an exquisite decorative accent for your living or the dining room. The simple yet classic design of the medallion appears stunning and adds a touch of style and elegance to it. The Gailey 12 3/4"H x 12 3/4"W x 1/2"D Ceiling Medallion by Astoria Grand is made from urethane that ensures excellent quality and durability. The medallion is a part of the Gailey collection by Astoria Grand. The decorative molding will grace the center of the ceiling and enhance the room's decor.