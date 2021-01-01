Gagliardi Sofa Table Hallway Table With 2 Mesh Shelves, Side Table And Sideboard, Living Room, Corridor, 40 X 13.8 X 31.5 Inches, Narrow, Steel, Light

What kind of sparks will be produced when the countryside meets industry? Let Trent Austin Design® Sofa Table tell you. Our sofa table with matte-finished chipboard on a black matte steel base adds an industrial feel to your house. This sofa table has functional and fashionable accent. You can use it as a sofa table and add functional storage and decoration to your living room. This table has a multifunctional storage rack, which you can put in front of the window to use as a storage rack. Now you can invite some plants or decorations! At the same time this table also has a chic landing pad in the hallway, Display picture frames or storage boxes on its 3 storage shelves and create a chic landing pad in your hallway.