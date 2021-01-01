Gadot Coffee Table

Features:Hand craftedWhite colorProduct Type: Coffee TablePieces Included: Stools Included: NoStyle: Modern & Contemporary;GlamTop Shape: HexagonTop Color: WhiteBase Color: WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: 100% MDFBase Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:SCS Certified: TAA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: GSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: N/APEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Length - End to End: 31Overall Width - Front to Back: 27Overall Product Weight: 22Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Interior Width - Side to Side: Shelf Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Extendable: NoLength When Fully Extended: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: <