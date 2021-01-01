Gadora Table Lamp by Evi Style - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (ES0600CO04BIAL)

The Gadora Table Lamp by Evi Style is sophisticated and elegant. A beautiful fireproof Organza shade with a ribbed texture diffuses light from on top of a hand blown Wavy Rigadin style Glass body. Decorative and subtle detailing influenced by the Murano artistic style adds texture to this curvaceously shaped lamp, complete with a smooth, Chromed metal base. Adding a luxe layer of light and design to end tables, workspaces, and bedrooms, the Gadora Table lamp adds a unique and decorative touch to existing dÃ©cor. Evi Style is the epitome of high-end Italian design, featuring lighting fixtures that are elegant, evocative, and innovative. From ceiling lights to floor lamps, Evi Style offers a range of lighting creations using only the finest materials like Swarovski crystals and premium fabrics. This eye-catching brand is all about bringing passionate, creative design to modern lighting solutions. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Chrome