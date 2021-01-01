Rugs America Gabriel Prussian Sundara Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug

Are you looking for a living room or bedroom style update. Breathe new life into a room with an exquisite area rug design. The focal elements are the three multifaceted medallions that each feature a different color way. The color palette is inspired by a muted, high fashion interpretation of the primary hues: red, blue, and yellow. The unique steely blue, rusty red, and marigold yellow combination is a captivating approach that will incorporate vibrancy to your interior decoration. This area rug is like a sumptuously designed tapestry, and you will be delighted with how luxurious your space feels.