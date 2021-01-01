From dainolite
Dainolite GAB-601F Gabriela 61" Tall Tripod Floor Lamp Matte Black / Black / Gold Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Dainolite GAB-601F Gabriela 61" Tall Tripod Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredPull Chain switchUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 60-1/2"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 8 lbsShade Height: 13"Shade Width: 19-1/2"Shade Depth: 26"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Black / Gold