GA2S Long Range Walkie Talkies for Adults UHF Two Way Radio Rechargeable with Micro USB Charging + USB Desktop Charger + Air Acoustic Earpiece with.

16 pre-programmed frequency right out of box, can be used to communicate directly with each GA-2S on the same channel. By connecting a micro USB cable, you can charge it like a mobile phone without worrying about running out of battery. With the USB desktop rapid charger, you can easily charge in car and through a laptop. True 2 watt power can reach up to 3 miles range, 96 hours long standby time allows you to use it the whole day without charging. Easy to program through PC with programming cable. CHIRP supported. We offer programming support under Technical Specification Section on the listing page. 155 CTCSS/DCS privacy tones, squelch, VOX and air acoustic earpiece can keep your conversation secure with crystal clear audio and allow hands-free communication when you are on duty. Great walkie talkies for adults and business.