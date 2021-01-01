Graff GA5.222B-LM22S-T Lauren Thermostatic Shower System Trim with Metal Lever Handles Rainshower Head Hand Shower and Diverter Polished Chrome

Graff GA5.222B-LM22S-T Lauren Thermostatic Shower System Trim with Metal Lever Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower and Diverter Lauren Thermostatic Shower System Trim with Metal Lever Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower and DiverterCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff GA5.222B-LM22S-T Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipDouble metal lever handlesHandshower and diverter includedRough in valve G-8050 required for installation Thermostatic Polished Chrome