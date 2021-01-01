Graff GA1.221B-C2S-T Thermostatic Shower System Trim with Metal Cross Handles Rainshower Head Hand Shower Diverter and Bodysprays Polished Chrome

Graff GA1.221B-C2S-T Thermostatic Shower System Trim with Metal Cross Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower, Diverter and Bodysprays Thermostatic Shower System Trim with Metal Cross Handles, Rainshower Head, Hand Shower, Diverter and BodyspraysCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff GA1.221B-C2S-T Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipQuadruple metal cross handlesHandshower and diverter includedRough in valve G-8005 required for installationMatches collections:CanterburyNantucket Thermostatic Polished Chrome